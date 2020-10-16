Safe Travels Hawai’i Program officially launches

National-World

HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — The Holmboe ‘ohana from Denver, Colorado used to visit the Aloha State every six months before the pandemic.

However, because of the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine they say their trip planned for May was in limbo.

“Had to keep postponing it and then finally when they opened things up for the 15th we changed our flight to today and we went through the pre testing,” Holmboe said.

The couple says the process after landing was smooth sailing.

“It was a lot of uploading and filling out forms but it was just a little anxious about it because we weren’t sure how it was gonna go,” Holmboe said.

When passengers deplane they’re directed into a line based on their COVID-19 test documentation, people with a negative test result are in one line and passengers awaiting results or plan to quarantine for 14-days are in another line.

Those who have all the proper documents still need to have their contact information verified before they are allow to leave.

Many passengers I spoke with including the Holmboe’s say finding a “trusted partner” test site at home was a challenge.

“There was only two available to us where we live and thankfully we were able to schedule something,” Holmboe said.

Lt. Governor Josh Green says the state is working to add more certified test partners across the nation.

“We have 17 partners now. Many of them national. As of yesterday, we have 17 additional that wants to come aboard and three new ones just today. We will add the trusted partners based on their capacity to deliver the test to a lot of people. They do the right test, which we feel is the nucleic acid amplification test and is a certified lab,” Lt. Governor Green said.

Although most passengers told me their experience was smooth, a few passengers told me it took them more than an hour to get through the verification line after getting off the plane.

The Department of Transportation reports 30 trans-pacific flights were scheduled to land in Honolulu on Thursday.

