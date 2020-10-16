Suspected car burglar threatens homeowner with bear mace

National-World

Rob Polansky (WFSB) — A man was arrested for burglarizing vehicles and threatening a victim was bear mace.

According to Old Saybrook police, Jared Arsenault, 27, of Old Saybrook, was charged with criminal attempt at third-degree burglary and second-degree threatening.

Police said they responded to the area of Denmore Road just after midnight on Friday for a report of a person breaking into vehicles.

A homeowner said he had chased a suspect on foot after seeing him trying to get into his own vehicle. The homeowner said he was alerted to the crime by a notification from his Ring Doorbell camera.

He reported to police that the suspect eventually stopped running and threatened to spray him with a can of bear mace.

Arsenault was found by officers at Denmore Road and Boston Post Road.

Police said he had stolen credit cards from another home in the area. They also recovered his bear mace.

Arsenault was said to have an extensive criminal history, including burglary and larceny cases.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

