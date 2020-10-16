Tennessee Titans cheerleader dies following crash in Nashville

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Titans cheerleader who was critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died.

A spokesperson with Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed to News4 that Patrick Holz, 24, died Friday morning.

Holz suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 at Exit 210C on Saturday, October 3.

Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before midnight and one of the drivers had life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows a Jeep Wrangler driven by Holz, a cheerleader with the Tennessee Titans, was hit from behind by a Ford Explorer while driving in lane one on I-40 East. The two cars then crossed into the right shoulder and, skidding along the guardrail for a short distance.

Once the cars passed the guardrail, the Jeep rolled, ejecting Holz who was not wearing a seatbelt. The Jeep came to rest in the upright position and both cars sustained heavy damage.

Holz was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He died from his injuries Friday morning.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Saint Thomas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the Ford Explorer failing to yield the right of way appears to have caused the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Holz.

