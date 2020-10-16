Woman hit by stray gunfire during shootout that critically injured suspects

National-World

NORTH ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A woman was inside her house when she was struck by stray gunfire from a nearby shootout Thursday afternoon.

Two men and a woman went to the 8600 block of Park Lane around 1:55 p.m. to confront a 40-year-old man over a prior argument. During the confrontation, the male suspects shot at the man, who then grabbed his own gun and fired back.

The two male suspects were shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The female suspect was also taken to the hospital after she intentionally hit the man’s parked, unoccupied vehicle, police said.

A 51-year-old woman was inside her home when she was struck by errant gunfire, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The male victim was not injured.

Following the shooting, police said there was a large fight at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

