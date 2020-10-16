Woman recalls being tossed 40 feet in hit-and-run as search for driver continues

National-World

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — The manhunt is on for the hit-and-run driver that put a 22-year-old woman in the hospital. Home surveillance video shows an out-of-control van knocking down street signs and jumping the curb near Belfield Avenue and Church Lane in Germantown.

What you don’t see is who this driver hit, which is just out of frame, on Sept. 27 around 4 p.m., Davona Tunnell.

“I just happened to look up and see a silver van speeding at me,” Tunnell said. “Waiting at the bus stop. I was on the way to get my nails done.”

The silver van’s driver didn’t even hit the brakes.

Tunnell was standing, waiting for the bus when she was hit. The impact was so severe, her body was tossed some 40 feet across the intersection.

“All I remember is sitting up after I was hit and an off-duty officer was actually driving behind her,” Tunnell said. “He got out and started helping me, making sure I was OK.”

But Tunnell wasn’t. She had serious injuries to her arm and head and her right leg was shattered.

“I couldn’t see that well because there was so much blood and stuff on my face,” Tunnell said.

She’s been in the hospital since the hit-and-run and doesn’t even remember how many surgeries she’s been through.

“I’ve felt like I’ve had seven or eight maybe,” Tunnell said.

Even so, Tunnell says her spirits are high. She’s glad the off-duty officer stopped to help and she hopes the driver who did this to her is found.

“I could have died so I’m very grateful to be alive right now,” Tunnell said.

Tunnell says detectives have located the vehicle, but police say no arrests have yet been made.

There’s a GoFundMe set up to help Tunnell pay for her medical bills. You can find that here.

