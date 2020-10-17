One man shot dead by police after he shot at officers, Rock Island, IL police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROCK ISLAND, IL (WQAD) — Rock Island Police says one man is dead after he ran from a domestic battery call and shot at officers.

Police say it started around 11:49 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Officers were called to the 2400 block of 6th Avenue for a battery, involving a man battering a woman.

The suspect left in a car. Police later stopped him near 24th Street and 7th Avenue. The driver at first started to stop at the traffic stop but then took off toward 9th Avenue. Two men and a child were in the car.

Officers later found the vehicle near 23rd Street and 13th Avenue. Those inside the car ran away.

As officers set up a perimeter, police say the suspect fired at them. There was a chase, and the suspect and police fired at each other. An officer shot the suspect who died. The four officers involved weren’t hurt.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is conducting an investigation into this officer-involved shooting. The officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Neither the officers’ nor the suspects’ identities are being released right now.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.