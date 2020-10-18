Artists ‘stand in solidarity,’ calling on leaders to extend unemployment benefits

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Artists took the stage in Asheville on Saturday, asking for help during the pandemic.

More than 30 people gathered for the first of two group photo sessions at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre in the Montford District.

“Stand in Solidarity” is an effort to reach-out to federal, state and local leaders, calling on them to address the need for extended unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers want to keep the local arts scene alive by staying united.

“This is an opportunity to come together as one, and stand together, because we all need this relief during this time,” Chanda Calentine, the artistic director for Asheville Community Theatre said.

There will be another photo shoot at the amphitheater Monday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The goal is to create a combined, panoramic image to send along to lawmakers.

If you’re an artist and would like to get involved, visit: facebook.com/events/3673889759308862/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A2965126500254489%7D%7D]%22%7D

