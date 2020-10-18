Backus Hospital, nurses’ union tentatively agree on 4-year deal following two-day strike

National-World

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) — After two days on the picket line, Backus Hospital and its nurses finally saw eye to eye.

“I want everyone to know that we were out there for our patients,” Union President Sherri Dayton tells us.

They reached a tentative agreement overnight during the twenty-fourth bargaining session.

While a pandemic is not the ideal time to strike, the nurses’ union said their concerns always centered on patient care, primarily on how to retain and recruit healthcare workers by offering competitive wages and better healthcare while offering an improved work-life balance.

The hospital budged on removing a mandate to work doubles, a condition nurses refused to back down from, says Union President Sherri Dayton.

She’s also an RN in the emergency department.

“We’re not robots. We need to have rest time. We need to have food and we need to have drink,” stated Dayton.

The hospital received the message loud and clear.

In a released statement to Eyewitness News, Donna Handley, the president of Backus Hospital, wrote:

“We are pleased that ongoing negotiations between the hospital and the nurses’ union have led to an agreement on a fair and responsible contract. We greatly value and respect our nurse colleagues and the critical roles they play in our hospital. This is why we have worked hard to seek an agreement to allow us to continue to work together to fight the pandemic and protect our community.”

Gov. Lamont also weighed in on the contract agreement after recently visiting nurses on the picket line, saying:

“This agreement represents the renewed partnership between incredible nurses who have been true heroes during this pandemic on the front lines since day one, and a hospital that has served the region well for months. These nurses fought for a fair deal and that was the end result. I want to thank the leadership of both Hartford Healthcare and AFT for coming to the table and hammering this out over the previous week.”

The tentative deal is a four-year-contract.

Next, members will have to ratify it, something Dayton is confident will happen.

“Backus is a wonderful hospital. It’s full of caring people, and we’re back at the bedside,” added Dayton.

