6-year-old girl riding in car nearly struck by stray bullets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 6-year-old girl and two other people were nearly struck with bullets in southeast Portland on Sunday.

Portland police responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Haig Street. When they arrived, they found the victim’s car with damage consistent with gunfire.

The driver said he was driving on Southeast 162nd Avenue with his girlfriend and her young daughter when someone began shooting at their car, according to police.

“The suspect vehicle then passed the vehicle and fired from the front. When the victim made a turn to try to get away, the suspects fired into the side of the vehicle,” police said in a release.

Police said at least five bullet strikes to the vehicle and one of the bullets was lodged into the seat directly behind the little girl.

No one was injured.

No suspect information was released at the time of the released.

