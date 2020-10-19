American Legion members reeling after burglary

National-World

Corona, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Members of a local American Legions Post are furious after they say eight people stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment in a highly coordinated burglary.

Security video captured the suspects as they broke into American Legion Post 289 in Corona just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. The suspects made two trips in two hours and stole more than $20,000 worth of construction supplies, machinery and equipment.

Since the pandemic forced the center to shut down, some contractors have been volunteering to help with renovations. But the burglary now brings that to a halt.

“They took everything. Who steals from veterans?” asked Michael Buchner, the commander and CEO of the 289 Post.

“That’s definitely where the anger kicks in for me. Of all people. We’re barely getting by here, day to day, every month,” said Steven Rodgers, a financial officer.

Despite the theft, leaders of the Post say nothing will get in the way of their support for local veterans.

Officer Ryan J. Railsback of the Riverside Police Department says the theft loss was estimated at around $25,000 to $30,000.

Railsback says the suspects placed the stolen goods in a dark-colored SUV and fled.

The incident remains under investigation.

