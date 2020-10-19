Church removes social media post announcing official ballot drop off location

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A Las Vegas church has deleted a social media post that mistakenly claimed it was an official mail-in drop off location after people online sounded the alarm.

“We used a word that we should have chosen not to use. We should have chosen a different word. But we chose to use the word ‘official’ and that’s what confused a lot of people. It made people think we were trying to pass ourselves off as something that we are not,” said Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain Executive Pastor Chuck Acree.

Assembly Bill 4, which was passed during Nevada’s special legislative session this summer, allows for a trusted third party to collect in bulk and deliver mail-in ballots on a voters’ behalf.

Previously, only a family member could do that.

The new law does not give a ballot collector an “official” designation.

Acree said adding the word “official” to the church’s social media post was an honest mistake and after it was deleted, he called the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office to clear the air.

“Our intention here is certainly nothing nefarious. Our intention was to provide a service for people to make it easier for them to vote, regardless of who they are voting for,” said Acree.

Acree created a mail-in ballot drop box for his congregation in order to make voting by mail easier.

“This is an ability for them to drop off their ballot without having to come into contact with a lot of people at the post office or somewhere else,” said Acree.

He says some church members are skeptical of the US Postal Service.

“With all of the things that have been going on, a lot of people are concerned about that, so we wanted to give them a secure way to let someone they trust handle their ballot,” said Acree.

The church has received about 12 ballots so far.

Acree said a courier is picking ballots up from the church three days a week and delivering them to the Clark County Registrar of Voters.

