City dedicates ‘John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant’

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) — It’s official.

The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant in Danbury is now a thing.

A dedication ceremony was recently held and featured on Sunday evening’s Last Week Tonight episode on HBO.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton on Monday morning posted a picture of himself posing in front of the sign with Oliver.

The City Council approved the sewage plant’s new name earlier this month after Oliver declared a tongue-in-cheek war on the city.

Back in August, the Emmy-award-winning host broadcasted an expletive-laced rant about the city.

Boughton clapped back with a video of himself proposing to name the sewage plant after Oliver because “it was full of crap like you, John.”

Oliver responded by saying he’d donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually went ahead with it.

Boughton called the feud a good distraction from COVID-19. He said Oliver’s promised donations helped with fundraising efforts at local food banks.

While the sign itself arrived, Boughton said people would have to wait for it to be formally installed.

