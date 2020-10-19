Covid-19 deaths Sunday include Garland woman in 30s who died on ‘interstate airline flight’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Dallas (KTVT) — One of the COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County on Sunday is a Garland woman in her 30s who died on an “interstate airline flight,” according to health officials.

Health officials reported the woman had underlying high risk health conditions.

According to health officials, the woman died back in July while on a flight from Arizona to Texas. Officials believe she was sick while on the plane. Her death is now being categorized as a death for Dallas County.

Dallas County on Sunday reported 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its case total to 89,987. This total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

According to health officials, 390 of Sunday’s cases came from the state’s reporting system: one from June, five from July, 26 from August, six from September and 352 from October.

Three deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing that total to 1,085. The other two patients were a Glenn Heights woman in her 50s and a Dallas man in his 50s. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.