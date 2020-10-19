Maine game wardens find missing hiker after night in woods

National-World

FRANKLIN, ME (WMTW) — Maine game wardens have located a missing hiker who was last seen on Sunday.

Carolyn Leigh Meadows, 27, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was found safe Monday morning in Cherryfield.

Wardens said Meadows was last seen at about noon Sunday in nearby Franklin in the area of Schoodic Beach on Donnell Pond with her 8-year-old chocolate Labrador.

Wardens said Meadows had planned to go on a short hike. When she did not return to the campsite, her boyfriend called wardens.

She had planned to hike about two and a half miles but hiked more than eight miles before it became dark.

Meadows stopped hiking when it became dark and she spent the night in the woods, officials said.

After sunrise, she continued to hike and came to Route 182 in Cherryfield. She and her dog were found walking along the road at about 9:20 a.m.

Both Meadows and her dog were in good health and didn’t require medical attention. She and her dog were transported back to their campsite by the Maine Warden Service.

