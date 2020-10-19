Milwaukee woman needs double lung transplant after battling coronavirus

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN) — A fundraiser scheduled for Thursday aims to support a Milwaukee woman fighting to leave the hospital following a long battle with COVID-19.

Carmen Lerma is known across Milwaukee as a community leader.

In her day job as a director at UMOS, she works to help the people of Milwaukee. Now, the is community coming to her rescue after the coronavirus left her with permanent lung damage.

“Today, it’s a little challenging,” Lerma said. “This coronavirus attacked me in every way possible that it could.”

For Lerma, it’s still hard to speak and breathe.

Her battle began in July when she tested positive and spent 45 days on a ventilator in the ICU.

She has since tested negative, but not before irreversible damage was done.

“I got double pneumonia. I got attacked through my immune system,” Lerma said. “However, my lungs were the most damaged.”

Now, Lerma remains hospitalized, on the organ donation list in need of a double lung transplant.

“I’m literally on 100% oxygen, which is even more challenging,” Lerma said.

Lerma said she didn’t have any underlying health conditions and quit smoking several years ago.

Now, as she fights, she’s hoping sharing her story could save a life.

“Put your mask on,” Lerma said. “Maybe you don’t care, but protect your parents, your kids, your grandparents, because they are the ones that are going to battle the most.

The fundraiser Thursday is at Sabor Tropical at 2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. It starts at 6 p.m.

