Police arrest man in connection with machete attack

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Davenport, IA (WQAD) — A Davenport man is in jail after police say that forced his way into two Washington Street homes and attacked two people with a machete.

Police say that they responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 18 after a report of a man carrying weapons, including a machete, hatchet, and hammer.

According to police, 38-year-old Martin Georgi walked up to a home and knocked on the door. When the resident answered, he struck her in the head before getting into a struggle over the door that resulted in him swinging a machete at her.

The woman sustained severe lacerations to her hand. After this, Georgi went inside the home and attacked her boyfriend.

Georgi also kicked in the door of a home in the 1500 block of West Hayes Street, still armed. He approached the resident, who fled to a bedroom. Parts of this incident were captured on home security cameras.

Georgi was later taken down with a taser arrested after a period of police blockading off the street while he walked around the neighborhood displaying the weapon and not complying with police orders.

He resides in the Scott County Jail, charged with first-degree burglary, four counts of assault while displaying a weapon, two counts of going armed with intent, and one count of willful injury – causing serious injury, willful injury – causing bodily harm, and interference with official acts – dangerous weapon.

Both victims of the machete attack sustained non-life-threatening injuries received medical treatment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.