Abducted 4-year-old Wisconsin boy found safe in Michigan after 3 months

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WDJT) — A 4-year-old child who was abducted in Wisconsin in July was rescued in Grand Traverse County, Michigan on Monday night, Oct. 19 — according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Officials say around 11 p.m., troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were dispatched in the Village of Kingsley for a tip about a missing child from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

The caller said he had a seen a missing child on Facebook and was certain the child and father were staying in a motorhome on Pearl St., police say.

Troopers immediately detained Mark Anthony Petrick, 30, the father of the missing four-year-old child. Petrick was arrested on an outstanding warrant lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The child, Azariah Petrick, was returned to his mother. He was missing since July 22.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

