Company that makes wheelchairs for dogs honors pup in calendar

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — A company that makes wheelchairs for dogs is honoring a pup from Philadelphia. Six-year-old Dawkins won a spot in the 2021 “Walkin’ Pets” calendar, produced by Walkin’ Wheels.

Dawkins lost the use of his back legs, but he gets around using the company’s wheelchair.

Pets from 27 different countries competed to be calendar pups.

Money raised from the calendars goes towards wheelchairs for pets in need.

