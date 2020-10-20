Honeybees displaced after Hurricane Sally

National-World

FOLEY, AL (WALA) — Hurricane Sally left a lot of damage behind, but it wasn’t only people that were impacted by the storm’s fury. Many honeybees were also displaced, and the clock is ticking on their survival.

“My neighbor here he knocked on my door yesterday evening and told me there was something I needed to look at.”

What David Justis had to look at was a swarm of honeybees. They had taken up residence on a fallen tree in his backyard in Foley.

“There’s a lot of damage in those woods behind us. They had a hive that was destroyed by the hurricane and they relocated, and this is where they ended up,” Justis said.

Lean Times For Honeybees

Like most storm victims these bees lost everything. In steps Brandon Hargraves, a professional beekeeper, to save them.

“During these hurricanes that come through the wild population is usually devastated especially this time of year they don’t have time to rebound. I’ve probably saved eight or nine from calls since the storm,” Hargraves told us.

Clock Is Ticking

Bees spend the spring and early summer putting away honey for the lean times later in the year. That’s now, so these bees, without help, likely wouldn’t make it.

“The honeybees only have about two weeks of work left and then they’ll perish because they don’t have the infrastructure built, they don’t have the nectar and with hurricane that came through there was a lot of hives that are forced out, trees fell down, they can’t use what there and so these bees would die.”

The Queen Is Key

To collect a wild swarm, Hargraves captures the queen and puts her in a cage. He then puts the queen in a new hive with honeycomb from other hives to provide food. The bees instinct takes over and they settle in and get to work.

“I’ll go into my other houses and give them full frames of honey, twelve pounds of honey, and therefore their queen can turn on her laying when there’s enough honey there. Without that the system shuts down.”

