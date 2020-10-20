Local couple celebrates baby shower at haunted house

National-World

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Expecting a baby in the middle of a global pandemic is scary enough, but for many families, it means missing out on traditions such as baby showers.

Erica and Josiah McFeeters of Lowell are expecting a baby boy named Colton in January and Monday (Oct. 19) they celebrated with friends and loved ones in a special way.

The couple decided to combine the celebration of their new arrival with the upcoming Halloween holiday with a “scare by shower” at a local haunted house.

They complied with COVID restrictions at the Halloween baby shower where guests walked through part of Banshee Manor in Fayetteville.

Guests then found the expecting couple, dropped off a gift and enjoyed some scares in between.

