Loretta Lynn takes her place on the “Icon Walk” at the Mother Church of country music

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The life-size statue of County Music icon Loretta Lynn was debuted Tuesday outside the Ryman Auditorium. Loretta’s figure took its place next to Little Jimmie Dickens and Bill Monroe.

Tuesday’s unveiling was only days after the 60th anniversary of Loretta’s Grand Ole Opry debut, which at the time was live from The Ryman.

Lynn was there as the statue was unveiled.

