Man accused of shooting at officers on Route 15 will go to trial next month

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ADAMS COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A Maryland man accused of firing shots at State Troopers during a traffic stop on Route 15 last month is headed to York County’s trial court after a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Gregory Kalinyak, 51, of Gaithersburg, Maryland is facing attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and resisting arrest, among other related charges.

Kalinyak is expected to appear in front of a judge in the York County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 18, online court docs show.

Bail was denied for Kalinyak.

Authorities say on Sept. 23, they initiated a traffic stop on Kalinyak’s vehicle after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in Maryland requested a welfare check on Kalinyak.

It was reported that Kalinyak had left his Maryland home with a handgun and was suicidal.

Police initiated a traffic stop on Kalinyak’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued in both the north and southbound lanes of Route 15.

Authorities deployed spike strips to stop Kalinyak’s vehicle at mile marker 27.7 in York County.

Police say at that point Kalinyak exited the vehicle and fired shots from a handgun at State Troopers, striking the police vehicles and then fled into a wooded area. He was then located by police and taken into custody.

Route 15 was closed for several hours between Latimore Valley Road and County Line Road in Latimore Township, Adams County, and at Franklin Church Road in Franklin Township, York County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.