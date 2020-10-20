Metro Atlanta homeowners say they feel violated by porch pirate

National-World

MARIETTA, GA (WGCL) — Metro-Atlanta homeowners say they feel violated after someone stole several packages off their property.

The neighbors caught the perpetrator on camera and determined it’s the same guy.

People who live in the typically quiet Cobb County neighborhood, and some surrounding neighborhoods, said they have a serial package thief.

Now, they’re asking for the community’s help.

“I’ve connected to other local neighborhoods, Indian Hills is nearby here, there’s a person who matches the same description,” said one homeowner in the Camden Glen subdivision, Keith McInish.

Several Marietta homeowners filed police reports after catching this man stealing on their surveillance cameras.

“Feels like a violation,” added McInish, “I got an email from my neighbor later that afternoon saying he had a package stolen from his porch the day before.”

Within a week of each other, several homeowners got notifications that a package had been delivered.

“The theft happened 15-30 minutes after it was delivered, so somebody may be watching those trucks,” McInish said.

According to Cobb County police – since March, thefts have increased within the county. They said many people are buying online more frequently due to COVID-19, and thieves seem to be taking advantage of that.

“This is what I’ve always felt to be a very safe neighborhood, and now it’s happening, apparently with some frequency, just in the last couple of weeks,” said McInish.

In the footage you can see a tall, thin, white man in the same Adidas tracksuit.

“The person is clear enough that someone that knows him would recognize him,” McInish added.

Neighbors said he’s bold – often stealing in broad daylight.

McInish, the Homeowners Association President, said he’s installing additional security.

He wanted his neighbors to be more vigilant, especially with the holiday season coming up.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Cobb County police.

