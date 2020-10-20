Some visitors still confused about O’ahu’s mask mandate

National-World

O’ahu, HI (KITV) — Some visitors are still confused about O’ahu’s mask mandate.

According to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell it’s because the tourism industry isn’t doing enough to educate them.

“We here on O’ahu can’t do it all. You know the local folks are abiding. And if they see visitors not following, it’s going to create resentment between locals and visitors, and you see that happening on Kaua’i and two restaurants. We want to avoid that. So it’s incumbent on the visitor industry if they want to spread aloha, they have to make sure their guests are following all the required rules,” Mayor Caldwell said.

The state launched its ‘We are Ready’ program last week to help educate visitors.

Right now people are required to wear masks both outdoors and inside business operations.

People who don’t follow the mandate face a petty misdemeanor charge.

After his press conference on Monday Mayor Caldwell handed out masks to several people on the beach.

