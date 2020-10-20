Study says nearly 1 in 4 NYC transit workers came down with COVID

National-World

New York, NY (WCBS) — Nearly a quarter of New York City’s frontline transit workers may have contracted the coronavirus.

A pilot study by New York University found the 24% who became infected likely caught the virus while on the job.

The findings were based on 645 questionnaires filled out by the workers themselves

“Our goal is to minimize public health risks to our customers and to our employees, and that’s what we’ve done from the very outset of the pandemic in New York,” Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said. “First case was March 1st, and that continues to be the case.”

The MTA says it has distributed about 10 million masks to its employees and another 6 million to customers.

