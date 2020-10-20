Suspect tells officers he’s feeling ill, escapes patrol car when they open door

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — According to police, 38-year-old Jeremiah Reynolds fled on foot after claiming he was going to be sick in the back of a patrol car.

Officers responded to the Budget Zone located at 3951 Airport Boulevard on Monday, October 19 at approximately 3:26 p.m., in reference to a disorderly complaint.

They say officers located and detained a male subject.

Officials say while in the back of the patrol car, Reynolds stated that he had to vomit so officers cracked the door and the subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

A short foot pursuit ensued and the subject was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Reynolds faces charges of escape 3rd, resisting arrest and warrants.

