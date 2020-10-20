The difficulty of communicating while wearing masks for people with hearing impairments

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Oregon Health Authority officials now recommend face coverings or masks, instead of face shields, saying the shields aren’t as effective at stopping tiny droplets that can get into the air.

There are some limited exceptions though, including communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired.

“The mask, in general, is a big source of frustration,” said Dr. Katherine Kelly, Audiologist at Hearing Center of Portland.

Dr. Kelly says her patients have had to adjust quite a bit to the new normal of covered faces. Realize it or not, she says masks are muffling voices.

“A simple medical mask reduces speech about three to four decibels, and if you’re wearing a thicker mask or one that’s similar to an N95, that can reduce up to 12 decibels, which is actually a lot,” Dr. Kelly said. “You have to go by people’s eyes, and then if they’re wearing glasses that makes it even worse.”

FOX 12 spoke with Denise Hinton who says she’s relied on her hearing aids.

“I don’t have profound hearing loss, so for people who have profound hearing loss, I think it could be really, really bad,” said Hinton. “You’re sort of unaware of how much you do read people’s lips whether you have good hearing or not.”

Dr. Kelly says the face coverings with clear plastic in the middle have been a good option, and there are several little things people can do to help if they’re wearing a mask around someone hard of hearing.

“Get their attention, face them. Try to limit any distractions, anything going on in the background or external noises and that will really help,” Dr. Kelly said. “And then if somebody doesn’t hear what you said don’t just repeat what you said, try and rephrase it.”

Dr. Kelly says recognize that someone who can’t hear you isn’t ignoring you – it’s important to be patient.

