Why older Pennsylvanians are voting

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. (WNEP) — Older Pennsylvanians voted more than any other age group in the last presidential election, and they’re expected to do the same this time around.

In the last presidential election, those over the age of 50 made up the majority of voters, according to the American Association of Retired Persons.

“We come out and vote; we were 61 percent of the electorate last time. I am quite sure we are going to be voting in those same kind of numbers this time,” said Pennsylvania AARP President Joanne Grossi.

A new AARP poll shows Pennsylvanians older than 50 are especially concerned about protecting social security and Medicare and keeping residents in personal care homes safe during this pandemic.

Lowering prescription drug costs and helping Pennsylvania recover economically also ranked as top issues for older Pennsylvanians

“It doesn’t matter on your party affiliation, I mean the vast majority of voters over 50 are telling us those are the issues they’re worried about so no matter the party affiliation, you are worried about social security, Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and keeping people safe in the nursing homes,” said Grossi.

Older Pennsylvanians also reported concern about the best and safest way to vote this election.

“Pennsylvania is a battleground state, and I think that makes us get more attention, and I think that’s a great thing, but it also gives us a chance to make sure our voices are heard, and we get the people in place in office both at the presidential level, people who are going to care about our issues.”

The Pennsylvania president of AARP said it is clear: candidates really need to focus on older people and their concern if they want to win this election.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.