DHSS investigates complaint of mold growth on marijuana sold at Missouri dispensary

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said they are investigating a complaint that a specific medical marijuana product purchased at a state-licensed dispensary this past weekend contained mold growth.

Because of the state program’s regulations including the seed-to-sale track and trace requirements of Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, DHSS said that all persons associated with this specific product batch have been notified and asked to not use this product until the investigation can be completed.

DHSS did not specify the location of the state-licensed dispensary.

“The track and trace system is greatly aiding our team in this investigation and allowing us to quickly identify and notify all who may be impacted by this particular batch,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “A well-regulated program allows for this type of quick action so that we can protect patients.”

DHSS also said they have halted sales on all remaining product from the relevant batch.

“The relevant product batch passed all required testing prior to sale, but additional testing is being done at this time to determine the source of the mold. Initial visual inspection of the remaining product from the relevant batch has not indicated a concern, but this additional laboratory testing is underway as part of the investigation,” DHSS said in a release.

There have been no other concerns reported from others who bought the product, but DHSS says that if you have any concerns, you should seek medical attention and should notify the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.