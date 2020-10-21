From nurse to patient, the journey of a long hauler

National-World

CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — A Cannon County woman says that her COVID-19 diagnosis has stolen parts of her life.

Tisha Alexander is known as a “long hauler. A “long hauler” is a person who has lingering effects of an illness.

Alexander has been dealing with Asthma her whole life, but her most challenging health scare came earlier this year when she was hospitalized with Septic Pneumonia.

After her hospitalization in January, she was sent to a rehabilitation center. A month later she contracted COVID-19 at the rehab center.

“I have a lot of scarring from COVID. My lungs are bilaterally collapsed and fibrous hardened areas of my lungs that have not healed will never heal,” Alexander said through labored breaths.

“It enlarged my heart and now I have congestive heart failure. I also have diabetes now from the high doses of steroids that I had to be on.”

Alexander describes the pain she felt when she was in that rehabilitation center.

“It felt like my lungs were wrapped in barbed wire,” Alexander said. “Every breath, even on the ventilator, what consciousness I had felt like I was being stabbed.”

She was inside Vanderbilt’s ICU for three weeks.

“I have memories, brief snaps of memories of having my arms tied to the bed. All I could do in response to pain was click my feet,” Alexander recalls.

The feeling of helplessness is new to Tisha. She has been a nurse for twenty years working twelve-hour shifts at a walk-in clinic.

“I was able to take care of myself and my children,” she remembers.

Children, sons 16 and 18, who now help take care of her.

“The person that I was and the person that came home from the hospital are two totally different people and its hard to come to terms with that. This isn’t a joke,” Alexander said. “This isn’t something made up by the media. This isn’t something that is just a political stunt. This is real.”

Nearly ten months since getting sick, Tisha is finding out that she isn’t alone in her journey as a long hauler.

Dr. Jim Jackson, Doctor of psychology at VUMC says that unfortunately, this is becoming more and more common.

“I think this is about to become a huge public health problem. If you talk to them, their stories are remarkably similar. Across populations, they are very similar. They report physical symptoms like fatigue, cardiac symptoms, and get exhausted very easily with symptoms of anxiety and feelings of panic,” Dr. Jackson says.

With her family by her side, I asked Alexander where she finds her strength.

“I pray. A lot. I did not want their last memories of me to be on Facetime,” Alexander said. “I have days when I’m really down, but I keep thinking to myself, remember when you were laying there, this is what you strived for and what you promised yourself you’d have again.”

