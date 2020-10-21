Infants are safe after SUV they were inside was stolen from gas station

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) — Two infants were found safe just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday following an overnight Amber Alert.

Florissant Police said a black Hyundai Tucson was stolen from a 7-Eleven on Dunn Road near Hanley just before 12:10 a.m. Police told News 4 the SUV had 2 infants, a 16-day-old boy and a 10-month-old girl, inside at the time.

The father told investigators he left his vehicle running and unlocked while he went inside the gas station, and it was gone when he came out.

Around 3 a.m., authorities issued an AMBER Alert for the missing infant.

About 30 minutes later, the stolen SUV and children were found safe about five miles away from the gas station in Moline Acres.

Authorities have not disclosed if anyone is currently in custody in relation to the crimes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.