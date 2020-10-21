Nurses continue to be surrogates for family as COVID hospitalizations rise in Missouri

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Across Missouri, hospitalizations are at or near record levels in virtually every region except St. Louis. However, intensive care unit doctors and nurses in the St. Louis area have seen an uptick in cases recently.

“I hope it doesn’t continue to rise at the rate it has over the last couple of weeks,” said ICU nurse Laura Groom. “It’s always a concern, but you just have to take it one day at a time.”

Groom is a registered nurse who cares for patients in the ICU COVID-19 unit at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. She told News 4 that the outcomes for COVID patients are much better now than they were in the early months of the pandemic.

“It is different as we learn how to treat these patients better. So death rates are going down. We try to avoid ventilating patients, putting them on the ventilator, unless absolutely necessary,” she said.

Groom said patients are usually treated with convalescent plasma and the steroid dexamethasone, and that most are still older adults with underlying health conditions.

Groom said most patients struggle to breath, so they don’t talk much. But some have revealed how they think they became infected with the coronavirus.

“There’s been people who don’t really believe in the mask wearing, they go to weddings, funerals, parties,” said Groom.

Hospitals are still not allowing COVID patients to receive visitors so nurses are using iPads and FaceTime to connect patients with loved ones. Since family members can’t be there, Groom said it’s a blessing to be a nurse and be there in the place of a loved one to hold a hand or provide comfort and encouragement to patients.

