Police: Child forced to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) — Two people were arrested in connection with a case of child abuse where the victim was forced to kneel on tacks and drink hot sauce until he vomited.

Kevin Grant, 31, and 29-year-old Kaitlyn Elizabeth Baptiste were arrested on Oct. 16.

According to Naugatuck police, they responded to the couple’s Forest Street home on Oct. 1 for a report of the abuse.

They said they learned that Grant, the victim’s stepfather, forced the child to sleep locked in a closet for several months and punished him with the tacks and hot sauce.

They also said Baptiste, the victim’s mother, knew about it and did nothing to stop it.

Grant was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Baptiste was charged with risk of injury to a child, conspiracy to commit intentional cruelty to persons, conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Both suspects faced a judge on Oct. 19 and are free on bond.

