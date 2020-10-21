Suspect angry over burglary debt attacked man, dog with machete at homeless camp

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A suspect angry over an alleged burglary debt attacked a man and a dog with a machete at a north Portland homeless camp, according to court documents.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North River Street at 2 p.m. Aug. 15.

According to court documents, a female pit bull named Ellie was first found at the scene with two large gashes on her face. A man was then found with extensive injuries, as well.

The victim told investigators that Shannon Varney Clark, 47, demanded $500 Clark believed he was owed from a burglary the two had carried out two weeks prior, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Clark went inside a wooden hut that was being used by the victim, grabbed a machete off the wall and struck the victim multiple times.

The dog tried to intervene to protect the victim, according to court documents. The victim sustained severe injuries from the attack, including nearly having his arm severed, and requiring dozens of staples to close his wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Animal control reported that the dog would likely lose an eye after surgery due to her wounds.

The affidavit states Clark accused the victim of cooperating with police to receive a lighter sentence for the burglary.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed charges against Clark, including first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated animal abuse and burglary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.