Barber finds alleged thief under truck, records confrontation on Facebook Live

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) — A wild confrontation between a Foley barber and a man suspected of trying to steal a part off his truck, is likely leaving the suspected thief in a world of regret.

Louis Pope heard the man drilling underneath his truck Tuesday morning, so he began recording on Facebook from his phone. He then fought with the man until police arrived.

Foley police arrested 41-year-old James Neidhardt when they got to the scene. He’s accused of stealing catalytic convertors from vehicles in Foley and Mobile. He was still under Pope’s truck when police arrived.

“I lost it, I was upset,” Pope told FOX10 News. “Frustrated from the hard work that I’m doing to see someone taking something from you that has the same opportunity to work and do better for himself.”

Pope says Neidhardt caused at least $1000 in damage to his truck. Neidhardt was charged with two felonies, receiving stolen property and theft of property as well as two misdemeanors. He could face more charges, according to police.

