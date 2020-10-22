Demand for heating assistance on the rise as funding for oil tank replacement dwindles

National-World

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WPTZ) — Penny Lawder, of Burlington, knows what it’s like to have a helping hand pay for her heating bill.

“To know that we’ll have heat is such a relief. I can’t explain it, it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

She’s one of thousands of families who’ve been helped by Chittenden Community Action, a program under the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, which provides a wide-range of services, including heating assistance, to low-income families in the Burlington area.

“We’ve been receiving calls for months,” said Travis Poulin, the director of CVOEO’S Chittenden Community Action program.

This year he said the phones have been ringing off the hook with families on the other line needing heating assistance.

The need is expected to be greater this year because more families are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

“We’re always nervous about the coming heating season. We plan as best we can and we ask folks individually to plan as best as they can,” said Poulin.

The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association is encouraging families to plan as well, especially those who need their oil tanks inspected.

“If you haven’t gotten your tank inspected, we’re not supposed to fill your tank,” said Matt Cota, the executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

Vermont passed a law in 2017 requiring above-ground storage tanks to be inspected every three years.

Cota said most of the 111,000 tanks in the state have passed inspection, but there are more than 1,600 tanks that have been “red-tagged”, meaning they can’t be filled until they’re fixed.

The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association received a $300,000 grant to offer $200 rebates to Vermonters who needed tank replacements, but Cota said the money has run out.

“Frankly, I wish I could have gotten more money for it because I certainly see the need,” he said.

The State of Vermont also has funding available for people who need to replace fuel tanks. Kristin Schultz, with the Department of Environmental Conservation, said so far 400 people have applied for the funding. Last year, there were 403 applicants total.

The need for assistance isn’t going away any time soon, which is why Chittenden Community Action is asking families to make a plan for how they’ll pay for their heat.

“I do have worries about how we’re all going to get through this heating season together,” said Poulin.

Lawder is thankful she has a plan.

“(Receiving help from Chittenden Community Action is) like a thousand pounds have been removed from her shoulders,” she said.

The organization is helping to keep her heat on this winter.

Chittenden Community Action’s WARMTH program is funded through donations. The organization is asking community members to consider giving what they can to help keep their neighbors warm as the temperatures drop.

