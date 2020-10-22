Historic ‘Whistle Stop’ house burns down

National-World

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — No cause has been determined for a fire early Wednesday that destroyed a circa 1888 vacant house in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood, but it could have been started — either accidentally or intentionally — by people who have been hanging out at the structure and occasionally breaking in.

“We had had an issue, which we tried to address, of people sleeping on the open back porch,” said Marion Meginnis, Davenport’s 3rd Ward alderman and a founder of a nonprofit group that owned the building. “It was an ongoing situation.”

Although the house at 716 W. 5th St. has been vacant for more than 25 years, the all-volunteer Gateway Redevelopment Group was slowly trying to restore it and had spent about $50,000, Meginnis said. This included a new roof, reconstruction of the rear area that was failing, professional removal of asbestos siding and repairs to the second-floor porches.

The group’s mission is to save abandoned homes in their historic district, and members felt this house was important because it was highly visible on 5th Street — one of the city’s remaining brick streets — and letting it be demolished would leave a big gap in the streetscape, ripping the architectural fabric.

Also lost in the fire was architectural salvage being stored in the house valued at $5,000 to $10,000, Meginnis said. This included pocket doors, French doors, built-in cabinets, trim and flooring.

“Harvesting” old homes and selling the salvage at the Architectural Rescue Shop, 732 Gaines St., is a primary way the group funds itself and paid for the work that had been done on the house that burned.

Because of the dangerous nature of the site, the remains of the home were demolished Wednesday afternoon by the city on an emergency basis. The cost was about $9,000, which will be assessed as a lien on the property that the nonprofit group will pay, Meginnis said.

There was no insurance on either the house or the salvage.

“It is almost impossible to get insurance for vacant buildings,” Meginnis said.

To help with these costs, a GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of the Gateway Redevelopment Group.

The call for the fire came in at 4:10 a.m., with the Davenport Fire Department responding with one district chief, three engine companies and two truck companies, according to a news release from the department.

“When crews arrived on the scene … they found heavy fire conditions from the north end (back) of the exterior and on both floors. Crews began an aggressive exterior attack. … Shortly after crews arrived, the building collapsed, due to the fire conditions,” the release said.

MidAmerican Energy assisted crews with securing utilities. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a house next door to the east, although some of its vinyl siding melted.

The historic house had been dubbed the “Whistle Stop” by Gateway volunteers because whenever a train blew its whistle while traveling the nearby railroad tracks, volunteers working inside had to stop what they were doing because they couldn’t hear.

Jack Haberman — Meginnis’ husband, a founder of Gateway and leader of most architectural salvage efforts — said there’s nothing to be done about the loss but to “move on.”

“You’ve got to move on,” he said.

