Man’s signs urge people to vote on behalf of victims of police killings

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore man’s signs are attracting plenty of attention and controversy.

Glenn Singleton, with the Courageous Conversation Global Foundation, said he’s trying to bring more awareness to ways of healing the relationship between police and minority communities.

Their names do not appear on any ballots, but they are recognized internationally. Now, people can see election lawn signs that mention Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others killed by police.

“Through this campaign, we’re asking Black America and others to exercise their vote and think about who is not able to vote right now,” Singleton said.

The campaign is “Vote for Them 2020.” The organizer hopes the signs bring awareness to police brutality. The signs have appeared in front of the White House, the U.S. Capitol and across the country. Singleton and his group are behind the placards.

“I know what this community is, the power of this community and I wanted to make sure this community saw this representation,” Singleton said.

The sign with Floyd’s name is based on the colors and design of the Biden-Harris campaign. Another sign with Taylor’s name is based on the colors and design of the Trump-Pence campaign.

“We are not partisan. We’re simply saying, ‘As you look at these signs, who is going to take care of this issue?'” Singleton said.

The campaign has its critics. Some people have removed the signs while others take them like souvenirs.

Singleton said he’s trying to point out how important voting is, calling it a hard-fought right. He said this is about more than just urging people to vote and about police reform. He’s also hoping to spark a discussion about systemic racism.

“We’ve got to talk about it in the real way, significant way, uncomfortable way. We can’t deny racism is an issue,” Singleton said.

He believes the signs help in the conversation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.