She’s been voting for 80 years and thinks you should, too

National-World

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WNEP) — On Monday, 102-year-old Bernice Fish of Penn Township did something millions of Americans have already done: she voted.

“It was the easiest possible thing. All I had to do was get out of my car and walk up with my walker to the window.”

Bernice has been voting in presidential elections since 1940 when FDR defeated Wendell Willkie. She said she wasn’t going to stop voting now.

“To make your voice known and know what you want to do.”

Bernice’s family decided to vote using mail-in ballots this year.

Linda Derr is Bernice’s niece. Since the Snyder County Courthouse has a window where people can drop off their mail-in ballots, the family stopped by on Monday.

“We were planning to just call and have somebody come out. When we parked, there it was. You could see it, and I knew she walked farther than that each day on her walks. I said, ‘Do you want to give it a try?’ She said, ‘Sure,'” Derr said.

It was important to Bernice to hand-deliver her ballot since she has been voting for 80 years.

“I hope if I’m alive another year, I’ll still be able to do it,” Bernice added.

Bernice and her family hope she encourages other people to vote.

“If she can, at 102, get out and do it, there’s no excuse for anybody not doing it,” Derr said.

