6th grade student stabbed during class

Fort Worth, TX (KTVT) — A sixth grade student was stabbed during class by another student at Handley Middle School in Fort Worth Thursday morning, officials said.

Fort Worth ISD said the incident happened “unexpectedly” during the students’ math class.

When police arrived at the school, the victim was in the nurse’s office while the other student was with office personnel.

Officials said the victim was treated by MedStar at the school and then left with his mother. The other student taken into custody by police.

A motive for the stabbing is not known at this time.

Handley Middle School is located on Patino Road in the eastern part of the city.

