Fallen deputy Sgt. Conley Jumper laid to rest after 28 years of service

Greenville, SC (WHNS) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, family members and friends of fallen deputy, Sgt. Conley Jumper gathered to say goodbye to the longtime lawman on Friday.

The morning began with a funeral service at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to remember the life of the man sheriff Hobart Lewis called, “a gentle giant.”

Sergeant Jumper was a 28-year veteran of law enforcement. In his nearly three decades serving the community, Sheriff Lewis said Jumper never once received a complaint against him.

During his time in law enforcement, Jumper received two distinguished service awards, the Russ Sorrow Award given by Crime Stoppers of Greenville County, a Letter of Commendation from the US Postal Inspection Service.

Jumper leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Sarah Jumper, his daughter Catherine and K-9 partner Tango.

Lewis was the first to speak at the funeral service following the opening prayer.

The sheriff said Jumper was knowledgeable, respectable, sharp, loving, caring, strong, and gentle, all characteristics that Lewis looks for in the ideal deputy.

The sheriff said Jumper was loved not only by his colleagues, but by the entire community.

“The outpouring of support from the businesses and agencies in the community has been overwhelming,” the sheriff said.

In the days since Jumper’s death, Lewis said his office has heard from so many members of the community whose lives were touched by the fallen deputy’s actions.

Lewis revealed that Jumper was eligible to retire, but he chose to keep working.

“This is what Sgt. Jumper chose, and this is what he loved to do.”

Lewis said Jumper viewed his work on the sheriff’s office interdiction team as a sort of retirement and loved sharing his knowledge and values with new recruits.

The sheriff closed by saying, “Jumper has retired now, but trust me when I say, his legacy is embedded in the sheriff’s office and the hearts of all who knew him.”

Next to speak was United States Postal Inspector Mike Nicholson, who said he had worked closely with Jumper since 2008.

Nichsolson read from Proverbs, “‘The wicked flee though no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion,'” and said that he believes that Jumper was acting “bold as a lion” on Tuesday when he lost his life in the line of duty.

Nicholson said Jumper’s assistance played an integral part in the Postal Inspection Service accomplishing its mission in Greenville and the Upstate through his diligent work and integrity.

“He not only believed in doing things the right way, but he led by example,” Nicholson recalled.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent looked back fondly at his friendship with Jumper and the work the fallen deputy did for the school district.

“It was hard to stay in a bad mood around Jumper,” the educator recalled. “You’d have to really work at it.”

Royster said Jumper was a big man in size, but his character was even larger, and said Jumper never used his size to intimidate students when issues arose at schools.

“He used his intellect, his humor, and affability to de-escalate, advise, and encourage the people involved to do the right thing,” Royster said.

Royster said Jumper did so many things beyond the scope of law enforcement for the school district, including presenting at career days, talking to and listening to students, becoming a trusted confidant to students, and more.

“One of the amazing things about Jumper, was that everyone, except those bent on wrongdoing, looked forward to spending time with him.”

The superintendent said, “We consider him as much of the Greenville County School district family as the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office considered him a part of theirs.”

Royster said Jumper impacted tens of thousands of lives in his service for the school district and that a public servant could not hope to leave behind a better legacy.

Royster said Jumper’s death leaves a hole in the community, but he is certain Jumper is in a much better place.

“Late Tuesday as Jumper’s watch ended, he heard those words we all hope to hear, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant,'” Royster concluded.

Chaplain and fellow Deputy Bennie Durham reflected that Jumper once told him Jumper felt that he had the most important job in the sheriff’s office. Durham said he feels it’s important for every law enforcement officer to have that mentality when they start each day.

“We’re called to be those people who stand on that thin blue line, to protect the others from that chaos that exists on the other side,” Durham said.

Durham read from John, 15:12, where Christ said there is no greater love than that of a man who would lay down his life for his friends.

“That day Jump laid down his life for his friends, and people he didn’t even know,” Durham said.

“He did what he could to stop evil,” Durham added. “To keep an evil man from getting away with drugs that could be sold to others and hurt other people,” Durham said.

Durham also remarked that “We do this too often,” referring to law enforcement funerals, and asked his brothers and sisters behind the badge, “let’s watch our six.”

Durham continued, “Every day, when we go 10-8, just make sure you’ve said what you need to say to those who need to hear it.”

Durham admitted, “It’s a tough day, but we are honoring a tough guy.”

After the funeral, the procession traveled from downtown Greenville to Pomaria in Newberry County for a graveside service at the Pomaria Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The line of vehicles participating in the procession spanned more than seven miles at the beginning of the hour-long drive to the cemetery.

Groups of people gathered on overpasses along I-385 along the procession route to pay their respects to the fallen deputy.

Our crews saw groups gathered on overpasses on Bridges Road in Mauldin and on Richardson Street in Simpsonville. City officials in Simpsonville said Richardson Street was closed to traffic to allow people to safely pay their respects as the procession passed.

A horse-drawn carriage delivered Sgt. Jumper’s casket to his final resting place before the graveside service began.

At the service, Jumper was also honored with a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace,” a ceremonial final radio call, and a helicopter flyover.

Sheriff Lewis delivered the final radio call at the service. He admitted it was a first for him.

Lewis said after the service that Jumper left behind a great legacy, and big shoes for the sheriff’s office to fill in his absence, literally and figuratively.

“He really did leave a great legacy; all we have to do is keep it going,” Lewis said.

The sheriff also thanked the entire Greenville County community for their outpouring of support in the days since Jumper’s passing, and all those who paid their respects along the procession route.

“The community literally stood still for about four hours to let this take place,” Lewis remarked.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright also spoke about Jumper, who had just participated in the recent Operation Rolling Thunder crackdown on I-85 in that county.

