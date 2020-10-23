Local elementary school closes due to positive COVID-19 cases

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PICKENS COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — A local elementary school closed its doors Thursday after several staff and students tested positive COVID-19.

Pickens County School District say Tate Elementary will reopen on Thursday, November 5 once they complete contact tracing requirements. School officials told CBS46 News that all other schools in the district will remain open and operate as usual.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Townsend released the following statement to parents:

“Dear Tate Elementary Families: Pickens County School District has determined it is in the best interest of the students, staff, and families of Tate Elementary School to close the school effective immediately due to a significant number of staff and students in quarantine or isolation as the result of positive cases and direct contacts of COVID-19 at the school. We apologize for the late notice; however, we had to complete contact tracing requirements. The school will reopen on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Information will be sent out tomorrow by the school with regard to distance learning and instruction during this closure. All other schools in the district will remain open and operate as usual. Recognizing the challenges that a school closure poses for many families in our community, we are making this decision with a heavy heart but for the greater good. Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me or Mrs. Hall and her team at 706-253- 1860.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.