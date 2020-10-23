Police looking to identify man accused of stealing devices from Best Buy

National-World

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) — Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing electronics from Best Buy.

About a week ago, police said the suspect allegedly stole a MacBook Pro laptop, valued at $2,399, from the Waterford Best Buy.

A week later, police said he returned to the store stole an Apple iPad Pro, valued at about $800.

The man, police said, is in possession of a device that unlocks display models from store shelves, leading them to believe he may be doing this in other stores as well.

He’s been seen driving a green Dodge Charger, and went into Best Buy between the hours of noon and 3 p.m., both times.

