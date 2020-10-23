The Honolulu Marathon called off for the first time in history due to COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — The Honolulu Marathon Association has made the decision to cancel the 48th Honolulu Marathon which was scheduled on December 13, 2020. With much consultation and discussion with the City and County of Honolulu and the State of Hawaii, it was concluded that the race will not happen this December.

“We are of course very disappointed to have to cancel the race due to the ongoing Covid situation”, Jim Barahal, CEO and President of the Honolulu Marathon. “The team has worked hard to find ways to conduct a safe and socially distanced event, but all stakeholders agree that the appropriate and safest course of action is not to conduct the 2020 Honolulu Marathon, Start to Park 10 and Kalakaua Merrie Mile in December”.

Focus for December 2020 now shifts to the Honolulu Marathon Virtual Beachfest, allowing runners and walkers from around the world to complete the race wherever they live. The virtual experience for the Honolulu Marathon also includes an online festival area featuring training videos, cooking demos, and music from Hawaii; themed as a virtual beachfest. Runners will still get to experience Hawaiian culture but from their own homes. They will also earn the official race and finishers shirts by Mizuno as well as the finisher medals.

We may consider and discuss a possible alternate date in the first half of 2021 for the 2020 Honolulu Marathon. In the case that we are able to reschedule, entrants can defer to either the rescheduled date or the December 2021 Honolulu Marathon.

The virtual experience is open to everyone and runners can select one or any combination of the race distances (Kalakaua Merrie Mile, Start to Park 10k, and Honolulu Marathon).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.