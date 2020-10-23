US Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama, setting a home on fire

National-World

A home is on fire after a US Navy aircraft crashed in a small town in Alabama on Friday.

The crash occurred Friday evening in Magnolia Springs, Alabama, outside of Mobile. No civilians on the ground were injured, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, which identified the plane involved in the crash as being a US Navy aircraft.

CNN reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which had no further comment.

The Defense Department and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and are expected to provide further updates, Baldwin County said.

CNN has reached out to the US Navy for more information.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.