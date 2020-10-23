Van Buren dental clinic hosting “Veterans Free Dentistry Day” on Nov. 11

National-World

Van Buren, AK (KFSM) — Van Buren Family Dentistry (VBFD) will hold its 8th Annual Veterans Free Dentistry Day on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

VBFD is offering one free cleaning, extraction or filling to Veterans and active duty military at absolutely no cost this Veteran’s Day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Kyle Catron and his team say they are thrilled to be able to safely proceed with the event. “We look forward to providing dental care to those who have given so much for our country.”

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (479) 474-9696. Patients are reminded to bring military identification.

Additional safety measures will be taken due to COVID-19. Patients will be asked to wait in their vehicles until their treatment room is ready and masks will be required when entering the building.

VBFD is located at 617 Fayetteville Rd. in Van Buren.

