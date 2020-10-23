Woman facing charges after striking victim with vehicle

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A Manheim woman is facing multiple charges after she tried running over her boyfriend and striking him with her vehicle, police said.

On the afternoon of Oct. 21, officers were dispatched to the area of 100 West High Street in Manheim for a reported reckless driver.

A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers a woman was trying to run over a man that was running away from her vehicle.

Later that day, a man showed up at the Susquehanna Regional Police Department and said his girlfriend, Ashley Byrd, 36, had struck him with her vehicle, according to authorities.

During their investigation, officers found out Byrd followed the victim, who was in his own vehicle, into a parking lot in the 1500 block of River Road in East Donegal Township.

Surveillance video showed Byrd driving her vehicle toward the victim and striking him before fleeing, according to police.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said.

Byrd is facing charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

