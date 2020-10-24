Protestors who camped outside KC City Hall leave after 21 days

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — Protestors who have been camping outside of Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall have said they are now leaving after 21 days.

“After a historic 21-day occupation at KC City Hall, The People’s City is declaring a ceasefire as talks have begun with public officials regarding the reimagination of public safety and divesting funds from law enforcement,” the group said in an Instagram post Friday night.

Protestors camped in front of city hall after some advocates questioned the way a Kansas City police officer arrested a pregnant woman on September 30th.

The group also posted their victory list.

The group says this is still only the beginning, saying if they don’t see change, they will be back.

