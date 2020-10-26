Cops say man for took out fence while taking bulldozer on joy ride

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HAINES CITY, FL (WBBH) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a front end loader and going on a joyride, taking out a fence, speed limit signs and several Joe Biden campaign signs in a neighborhood.

James Blight, 26, of Haines City, was arrested Saturday afternoon after officers found him driving the stolen construction equipment.

The equipment had been stolen from a construction site and Blight was not authorized to take it, not to operate it.

Haines City police said Blight took out a private chain link fence, several Joe Biden campaign signs and a city-owned speed limit sign.

He allegedly told police he’d been drinking whiskey all day and didn’t remember most of the day. Blight said he couldn’t help but hit the Biden signs and acknowledged he took down the fence in the process, saying he didn’t know how to operate the equipment.

Blight is facing a charge of grand theft greater than $20,000, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, and trespassing on a construction site.

Officers said further charges are pending regarding the private property damage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.