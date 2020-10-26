Dozens of animals seized from Connecticut home

National-World

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) — Dozens of animals were seized from a home in Hamden on Monday.

Hamden police said members of the Hamden, Cheshire, East Haven, North Haven, Southbury, and state animal control units executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Blue Hills Avenue.

When officers entered the residence, they seized 26 cats, 6 dogs, two cages squirrels and an owl.

One of the dogs was found to be deceased. In addition, officers seized two dead cats and a dead woodchuck.

The animals were brought to the mount Carmel Veterinary Hospital, North Haven Animal Hospital, and Ridgehill Animal Hospital for medical treatment.

The Quinnipiac Valley Health District deemed the residence inhabitable.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

